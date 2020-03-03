Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are two Bollywood divas who have kept everything good in the hood, even with their respective relationships with Barfi star Ranbir Kapoor. Both the actors have been spotted having fun around the city and at various talk shows.

As Gully boy actress Alia gears up for her upcoming project with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the fans have not been able to control their excitement to see her as Gangubai Kathiawadi. If sources are to be believed then dancing diva Katrina was recently spotted outside the Black's director house making us wonder, is she going to be a part of this magnum opus project?

According to the buzz, in the movie where Bhatt will be seen in the role of a brothel owner in Kamathipura in the 1950s, Katrina has bagged a dancing number in her kitty. Going by songs that have been seen in Bhansali's movies, we are pretty sure that this one is also going to be huge and there is nobody more perfect than Katrina Kaif to ace it.

Last week, Katrina was snapped by the paparazzi outside Sanjay's house. Allegedly, Katrina's lavish song from the movie will be shot in a fortnights time in the city. Bollywood besties Bhatt and Kaif were recently snapped together at Katrina's house, along with Priyanka Chopra and others.

Katrina, the dancing queen of Bollywood

This goes without saying that Katrina Kaif one of the most graceful dancers of Bollywood. From contemporary to desi moves, she knows how to perfect all of the dance forms. Her splendid performance in item numbers such as Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), Sheila Ki Jawaani (Tees Maar Khan) and Kamli (Dhoom 3) to name a few have portrayed her as a great dancer. Recently, her dance numbers from Thugs of Hindustan were highly appreciated by the fans.

She puts her heart and soul to every song she dances to and these videos are proving that.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat starring Salman Khan and will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. This onscreen duo was last seen in De Dana Dan and is reuniting for the action-filled movie which will also show Simba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgan) in important roles.