Entrepreneurship in the post COVID world is about understanding how a strategic and evolved business model can function amidst a flooded market.

Venkat Patcha, Founder & CEO of Gangala, expresses his opinion on the decades' old retail businesses.

"For the last two decades, small and independent merchants have lacked the means to compete with global industry players. And considering the aftermath of the pandemic, the "changed consumer behaviour" has created more growth resisting issues for them.

This "new buyer" evolution has pushed several retail businesses on the verge of extinction. After understanding and witnessing this unfortunate market error (that has caused chaos among the local businesses), as market leaders, it becomes our social responsibility to find adequate & cost-effective solutions for small local businesses. To maintain and foster a sustainable business model for the merchants of emerging markets in Asia and LATAM, we are creating an equitable commerce product--Gangala".

"We are building a suite of cutting-edge digital enablers (Live Chatbot, Voice Assistants, Interactive Video Shopping, Bids on Live Auctions etc.) that will deliver seamless and interactive shopping experience for consumers".

He believes in building a coherent vision of a brand that fulfils both consumer expectations and working merchant dynamics. His brand vision revolves more around research, analysis, strategic planning, and robust tactical implementation.

A Chemical Engineer by profession from IIT Kharagpur (India), he has field expertise for over 20 years. His professional experience includes various management roles in the Oil and Gas Industry (India, Indonesia, Russia, Ecuador, United States, Venezuela and Colombia).

He and his team at Gangala are working towards their collective mission of empowering merchants and building a vibrant local community across Asia. The team works together with a solid socio-economic approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders, he claims.