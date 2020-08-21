Bollywood has a song for every occasion. Be it Holi or Karva Chauth, the film industry has produced hummable numbers time and again. And there are many popular tracks on Ganesh Chaturthi, a big festival across the country and mainly in Maharashtra.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival, which comes to a close (mostly) with a colourful visarjan, this is when devotees immerse idols in water bodies. The traditions vary from state to state, what remains unchanged is the ganpati dance, which is mostly about breaking into an impromptu jig.

In 2020, Ganesh Charuthi or Vinayaka Chavithi is observed on 22 August. On this occasion, here, we bring you the list of Hindi songs on the elephant-headed god, son of Lord Shiva and Parvathi.

Ekadantaya Vakratundaya

Shankar Mahadevan has sung the song from Amitabh Bachchan's Viruddh. This track has a spiritual feel to it and makes you forget all your troubles and immerse in the the divine moment.

Ganpati Apne Gaon Chale

It is a Ganesh visarjan song from Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the music sung by Sudesh Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Anupama Deshpande.

Gajanana

It is the sacred prayer that powers Peshwa Bajirao in Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's Bajirao Mastani. Sukhwinder Singh has lent his voice for the number scored by Shreyas Puranik and penned by Prashant Ingole.

Hey Ganaraya

It is a song from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's ABCD 2. Divya Kumar has sung the song penned by Mayur Puri.

Deva Shree Ganesha

It is a song from Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt's Agneepath. Ajay Gogawale has sung the song for Ajay Atul-composed music. This number serves as the background score for many stage performances in honour of Lord Ganesh.