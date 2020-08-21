Ganesh Chaturthi (also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi), observed as the birthday of Lord Ganesha. This year, it falls on Saturday, 22 August. The 10-day long festival holds great significance to the Hindus across India.

The festival is celebrated during the month of Bhaadrapada (mid-August to mid-September) according to the Hindu calendar. Celebrations, which begin on Shukla Chaturthi, are usually held on the fourth day of the second fortnight or the 14th day of the fortnight which is known as Ananta Chaturdashi.

On the first day of the festival, the clay idols of Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, are placed at homes or in public pandals, where special prayers, songs and pujas are conducted. A delicacy called modak is prepared during the festival. Rice or flour is stuffed with grated jaggery, coconut and dry fruits. A single plate contains 21 pieces of the sweet dish.

Normally, the idols kept for poojas are homes will be immersed on the same day or after three days. However, it will be immersed after worshiping for 10 days in pandals.

The idols are taken through streets in colourful processions symbolising the seeing-off of Vinayaka's journey towards his abode, taking away the misfortunes of all mankind along with him. Later, the idols are immersed in a river or sea on the 11th day and the ritual is called Visarjan.

International Business Times India wishes all its readers a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi.

