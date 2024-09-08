Just like the rest of the country, Bollywood too has soaked itself in the spirit of Ganpati bappa. With Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the longest and most celebrated festivals of the country has begun. Like every year, while several celebs have brought home their own Ganesh idol; many have been spotted pandal hopping. Let's take a look at how our Bollywood peeps have been celebrating the festival.

Ambani: It is no secret that the Ambanis go big and grand with their festivals and celebrations. And this time is no different. Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta welcomed Gapati bappa home with dhol and firecrackers. B Praak performed for the Ambanis on the first day of the puja and shared a picture with Anant Ambani.

Ananya Panday: The Call Me Bae actress welcomed Ganpati bappa home and shared a picture of herself with the beautiful Ganesha idol. She wrote, "Welcome home Bappppa." Dressed in sea green suit with heavy embroidery, Ananya looked striking.

Sara Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan also welcomed bappa home with great festive spirit and fervour. The diva was seen posing in front of the Ganesha idol in a mandarin coloured angarakha suit. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Bappa bring only joy and peace to all of us," she wrote while sharing the picture.

Manish Malhotra: The ace designer also welcomed Ganpati bappa home this year and chose to go with an elegant decor for the puja. "Our most special and divine guest at home Ganpitiji #blessings #ganeshchaturthi #home Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," he wrote while sharing the picture.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty, who is known for her love for this festival, welcomed Ganesha idol home with family. "Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa, Favorite time of the year," Shetty wrote while sharing the pictures.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha brought home an eco-friendly Ganpati. "Meet our super eco-friendly Ganpati ji. Made by us at home. Ganpati Bappa Morya," the couple wrote.

Sharwari Wagh has shared several pictures with her mother and also wrote about wearing a saree that was 35 years old and passed down through generations. Bhumi Pednekar also welcomed bappa and shared pictures decked up in traditional wear for the festivities.