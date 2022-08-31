The arrival of Lord Ganesha, which is also known as Ganesh Chaturthi, is celebrated with utmost grandeur in several parts of our country, especially in Mumbai. Prominent B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are usually seen celebrating the occasion.

Unlike last year, reports state that Bollywood actor Salman Khan this year will be joining his family for the Ganpati puja ceremony that will be held at his sister Arpita Khan's home. However, if reports are to be believed, the actor's mother Salma Khan will be holding a special pooja for him as she is reportedly worried about Salman Khan's well-being amid death threats.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, "Salman Khan will be a part of the festival this year. The superstar who is living under the death threat will be a part of the special puja hosted by their mother Salma Khan. She is extremely worried about his well-being. Ganpati Bappa is the protector from evil and hence mother Salma is planning for a special puja".

Special puja amid death threats

For the unversed, last month, Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous death threat letter. Following this, an FIR was filed against an unknown person and security was also been beefed up outside 'Tiger 3' actor's Mumbai residence. Recently, the actor was also given an arms license which he had applied for self-protection.

Further investigation in the case revealed Lawrence Bishnoi's name as the prime suspect. Salman was on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi even in 2018 when one of Bishnoi's aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case.

Will Katrina Kaif attend the event?

Meanwhile, coming to the actor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, a number of celebrities from the film industry have been reportedly invited for the puja. Katrina Kaif, who is quite close to the actor's family and sister Arpita Khan Sharma, is usually seen at their home for Ganesh Chaturthi. However, there were speculations that the newly married actress might not attend the event this year.

But it seems that's not true. Salman Khan has apparently invited both Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal to attend the Ganesha festivities at home and they might even go for the darshan. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been friends for quite some time now and the 'Dabangg' actor is cordial with the actress after she married Vicky Kaushal.

On work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen with Salman Khan yet again for 'Tiger 3', which is slated for April 2023 release.