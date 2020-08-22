As the country is grabbling with Coronavirus pandemic, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated adhering to protocols at home. Despite low-key celebrations, people continue to keep their spirits high this festive season.

Corona-themed Ganesha idol paid tribute to COVID-19 warriors

A Chennai woman won hearts of millions as she decorated her house with Corona-themed Ganesha & collected thousands of Ganesha idols to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Through her, Corona-themed Ganesha idol paid tribute to COVID-19 warriors, mainly doctors. The Ganesha idol is also seen holding mask, medicines, sanitiser and disinfected in his hand.

Nandini Vignesh said in an interview, "We started collecting Ganesha idols & now we have 3500 idols at home. We travelled to many places to collect idols."

Covid-19 has caused travel restrictions and social distancing, but also a deeper appreciation for the environment among many. Celebrating festivals with enthusiasm and fervour at home, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are just the latest to have gone eco-friendly.