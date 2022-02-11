There are a lot of stories in this world that have the power to motivate others. It is incredible to know more about such individuals and professionals. Their self-made success stories are sometimes all that budding talents need to ace their game in their respective niches. Ganesh Bagal's success story is one such, which has been spreading joy and positivity around, thanks to his passion, drive, and hunger to make it huge in life as a photographer.

The Pune guy hailed from a business family; however, in a tragic turn of events, when he lost his father, things changed drastically for him in his life. Leaving behind his college life and aspiration of becoming a chartered accountant, he saw the light coming back into his life with photography. Starting everything from scratch, with no mentor or guidance, with a small soapbox camera, he entered the world of art with his newfound passion for photography, which put back hope in his life. While in his teenage years, he began his photography journey, and today he has become a self-made success story. His picture of a little monk was one of his firsts that went viral. Today, he has to his name several other beautiful portraits that people love looking at.

Also, he runs his photography service with GB Photo & Film, offering wedding photography and film. They have experience of working with over 500 wedding shoots across India since 2013. He remains a brand ambassador for prominent brands like Sony alpha, Peak Design, and Haida and, so far, has been featured on various media outlets as well, he claims. Also, he has shared his journey on the Ted Talk and, through his journey, now aims to inspire many other young minds out there.