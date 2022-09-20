An intense debate has been generated in Jammu and Kashmir a day after former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti objected to the singing of a favourite bhajan of Mahatma Gandhi in a school of the Union Territory.

Mehbooba Mufti claimed that the BJP was pushing its Hindutva agenda in Jammu and Kashmir by forcing Muslim children to sing bhajans in schools.

"Jailing religious scholars, shutting down Jama Masjid and directing school kids here to sing Hindu hymns exposes the real Hindutva agenda of GOI in Kashmir. Refusing these rabid dictates invites PSA & UAPA. It is the cost that we are paying for this so-called "Badalta J&K", Mehbooba tweeted while sharing a video.

Mufti's comments drew sharp criticism from the BJP as the party accused her of spreading "fake news" and "rumours".

PDP leader wants to make everything controversial: BJP

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta slammed the PDP leader for making everything controversial.

Reacting to Mufti's remarks, Gupta said that "may the PDP leader be blessed with good thoughts".

"Mehbooba Mufti tries to make everything controversial. She has been trying to mislead the public regarding the bhajan 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' being sung in a school in Kashmir," Gupta said.

He further slammed Mufti and said," The bhajan also has 'Ishwar Allah tero naam, sabko sanmati de bhagwaan'. May Mehbooba Mufti get this sanmati".

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina accused PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti of "poisoning young minds" for vested political interests after she objected to students being compelled to sing "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram".

Raina said she should avoid playing such politics by "poisoning the young minds".

Students asked to recite "Raghupati Raghav……."

According to reports the recitation of "Raghupati Raghav...' was part of a series of activities that are taking place to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. Since "Raghupati Raghav..." was one of the favourite bhajans of Gandhiji, that's why it was part of the celebrations.