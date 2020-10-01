India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, on October 2. The major face of India's independence movement was born in 1869 to Karamchand Gandhi and Putlibai in Gujarat.

Gandhi's birth anniversary is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence for him being a person who taught us to follow the path of peace and non-violence.

In June 2007, the United Nations General Assembly had voted to establish October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. The resolution by the General Assembly asks all members of the UN to commemorate October 2 in "an appropriate manner and disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness.

Gandhi, who has inspired millions of people all over the world with his teachings, is remembered even seven decades after his death. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who fired three bullets into his chest at point-blank range on January 30, 1948.

Check out 30 inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to be shared on Gandhi Jayanti 2016:

Where there is love there is life.

Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.

A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.

Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man.

Nobody can hurt me without my permission.

My life is my message.

It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?

Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul. It is daily admission of one's weakness. It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart.

There is more to life than increasing its speed.

It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.

The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

You must be the change you wish to see in the world.

When I admire the wonders of a sunset or the beauty of the moon, my soul expands in the worship of the creator.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

The real ornament of woman is her character, her purity.

Intolerance is itself a form of violence and an obstacle to the growth of a true democratic spirit.

Prayer is the key of the morning and the bolt of the evening.

My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him.

A man is but the product of his thoughts what he thinks, he becomes.

Non-cooperation with evil is as much a duty as is cooperation with good.

Non-violence is the article of faith.

To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.

Truth never damages a cause that is just.

God, as Truth, has been for me a treasure beyond price. May He be so to every one of us.

Self-respect knows no considerations.

As human beings, our greatness lies not so much in being able to remake the world - that is the myth of the atomic age - as in being able to remake ourselves.

Poverty is the worst form of violence.

Man lives freely only by his readiness to die, if need be, at the hands of his brother, never by killing him.

Prayer is a confession of one's own unworthiness and weakness.