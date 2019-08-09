Brienne of Tarth actress, Gwendoline Christie made a statement by submitting her name for the Emmys. Even though the final season of the hit HBO show left many fans disappointed, Christie's character Brienne of Tarth remained a fan favourite throughout.

Reportedly, the Game of Thrones star has revealed she submitted herself for a Primetime Emmy nomination as 'a testament' to her much-loved character Brienne of Tarth.

The actress told the LA Times it's not unusual for actors to put themselves forward for the prestigious awards show, and went onto say she 'never expected' to be recognised. It came as Gwendoline joined actors Alfie Allen, and Carice van Houten in submitting themselves for an Emmy following Game Of Thrones' divisive final season, with all three stars being recognised for their work in the show.

Gwendoline explained: 'I checked that it wasn't an inappropriate thing to do, and I was told it wasn't. People submit themselves all the time.....I truly never expected it to manifest in a nomination and I don't think anybody else did either. But I just had to do it for me.....And I had to do it as a testament to the character and what I feel she represents.' Game of Thrones was a bonafide hit for almost seven seasons till it faltered at the finish line with its final season.

Reportedly, Gwendoline's brazen move has resulted in her being nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, along with co-stars Sophie Turner and Lena Headey. However, will the lackluster final season hurt the casts' chances of winning an Emmy this year? We'll have to wait and see.