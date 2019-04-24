Maisie Williams has set tongues wagging after her character Arya Stark made love to her friend Gendry. The intimate scene was Maisie's first sex scene on the show.

And her real-life BFF and on-screen sister Sansa aka Sophie Turner had some thoughts on the scene. The actress made an extremely racy comment about her friend's on-screen encounter in a funny Instagram clip.

She said: 'In honour of Easter, I guess Game Of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hopping into that p****y. And that's the tea.' The actress may have been high on Easter wine as she made the comment. The actress was clad in a fluffy dressing robe and the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress downed a glass of red wine after she made the announcement.

The actress always uses the phrase 'and that's the tea' in her Instagram stories, shared with her 10.3m followers on social media.

Maisie, who is 22 years old, initially thought her nude sex scene in Sunday's episode was a 'prank' as she reflected on the latest installment of Game Of Thrones.

She told Entertainment Weekly: 'At first, I thought it was a prank. I was like "Yo, good one", and [the showrunners] were like "No, we haven't done that this year." Oh f***!'

The Doctor Who star explained showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have played similar jokes on the cast in the past - and she was shocked to learn this wasn't the case.

Maisie Williams added that when she got through the read through she realized that they were actually going to do this and that she needed to go to the gym. The third episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air on April 28. You can check out the video here: