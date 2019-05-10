Is there trouble brewing in BFF paradise? Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are best friends, but could it be that the pair is drifting apart? Sophie reportedly got married to Joe Jonas last week without inviting her best pal Maisie Williams.

And now the Game of Thrones actress has dealt another blow apparently snubbing Maisie's request to be her plus one at the premiere for forthcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.

Reportedly Sophie posted a tweet about a contest she's involved with for Omaze, offering one fan the chance to attend the screening with her. 'Want to be my plus-one at the Dark Phoenix premiere and hang with the X-Men cast? It's all to support 4 incredible causes!' she posted to the micro-blogging site.

Maisie piped up, replying: 'omg pick me pls.'

To which Sophie responded: 'Fat chance.'

We have to say the pair had us worried for a second. But it looks like the exchange was in good fun and the two best friends are still very friendly. The pair play sisters on the hit HBO TV show Game of Thrones.

Jean Grey is arguably one of the most powerful mutants out there and she is one of the biggest threats the X-Men have ever faced. X-Men: Dark Phoenix will hit theatres on June 20 2019. But fans will not have to wait that long to watch Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones. The fifth episode of the final season will air on May 12.