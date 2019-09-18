Sophie Turner is not letting a few stumbles slow her down. The star is shrugging off the disappointment that was X-Men: Dark Phoenix and is moving on to her new post Game of Thrones TV role.

The final season of Game of Thrones left a lot of fans disappointed and it is arguably the least well-received season of the show. X-Men: Dark Phoenix didn't help Sophie's career either, as the superhero movie disappointed at the box-office.

But Sophie has had some good news too, the actress has bagged her first Emmy nomination, not to mention her marriage to Joe Jonas. The pair looks adorable together and so in love, which begs the question, are they planning to expand their family? "Sophie and Joe are having the time of their lives on their romantic honeymoon getaway," an insider to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively. Well, that is a reasonable move, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are young and at the peak of their respective careers, so if they need to concentrate on work they should.

Reportedly, Sophie Turner has set her first TV role since wrapping Thrones: She will star in the thriller series Survive for the forthcoming, mobile-based streaming service Quibi. Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, 24: Legacy) will costar with Turner, with Mark Pellington (2018's Nostalgia) directing.

We hope Sophie has a hit on her hands. Her Game of Thrones co-star has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and with the Fox-Disney deal, the X-Men could very well appear alongside 'The Eternals.'

Reportedly, Survive joins an ever-expanding roster of projects in the works for Quibi, which offers content in "quick bites" of 10 minutes or less. The streaming service is scheduled to launch on April 6, 2020.