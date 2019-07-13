Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is not a fan of the 'the bottle cap challenge.' Reportedly, the 'bottle cap challenge' has swept social media in recent weeks with many celebs participating including Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey, Jason Statham, Ryan Reynolds and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Reportedly, the 23-year-old former star of Game of Thrones poked fun at the viral sensation while on an airplane in a hilarious Instagram Story. It seems like Sansa Stark doesn't like inane frivolities like the latest 'bottlecap challenge' trend. In the post, Sophie pretended she was preparing for a spinning back kick with her hands in an upright position as she instead opted to grab the mini bottle of wine before opening and taking a sip. Proving she has impeccable comedic timing she said: 'Stop this, now!'

Sophie Turner has been quite active on social media recently, showing off her wedding band, followed by a video of herself pointing to a 'T' sign before saying her signature catchphrase: 'And that's the tea.'

: 'And that's the tea.... I look terrible but someone's gotta do it [shrugging emoji].'

The wife of Joe Jonas was not finished with her gags on social media as she later posted This comes after she showed off her new wedding band in a video she uploaded to her Instagram Stories from her honeymoon a week after marrying the 29-year-old boybander in France.

Sophie Turner's tea-drinking gesture caused a bit of a controversy, when footballer Alex Morgan made the tea drinking gesture after scoring a goal. Reportedly, the footballer drew some criticism from fans for mimicking drinking tea after she scored against England and sent the US into the World Cup final. The actress had to take to social media to address the issue. Responding with a message of her own, Sophie said: 'OK, I'm on my honeymoon, I'm not really looking at my phone much but I feel like this deserves a mention. 'Unfortunately, the UK women's football team lost at the World Cup, and of course, I'm incredibly sad and incredibly proud of that team....But I am so honored that we lost to such an incredible team, the U.S. women's football team.'

Much was made of the innocent gesture but it was a nice gesture on Sophie's part o support Alex Morgan. You can check out the video here: