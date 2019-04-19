The final season of Game of Thrones is underway after the first episode premiered to record-breaking viewership for HBO. There are still five episodes left of the hit drama, but the cast has done their part, the promotional tour for the show is winding down, and certain cast members are ready to take a break.

One such cast member is Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Sophie Turner opened up about her friendship with Maisie on the sets of Game of Thrones and said that there were points that their friendship was "destructive" while filming the hugely popular HBO series.

"I have a friend, Maisie, who was on the show with me, she's just a year younger than me and she and I were growing up together," Turner explained on Dr. Phil's Phil in the Blanks podcast.

Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on the show. The pair have been best friends since meeting on sets at the start of season one. They play sisters on screen and in real life they have appeared inseparable. Maisie and Sophie continue to lean on each other and are still closer than ever before even after nearly a decade of friendship.

"Maisie and I used to do it [stay inside] together. I think being friends with each other was quite destructive because we were going through the same thing," she said. Sophie Turner confessed to having suicidal thoughts when she was younger and how she kept online criticism of her acting and her looks away.

Now, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress seems to be in a good place, though she still needs to take a break for her mental health. And we support her decision even if she may be breaking a million hearts.