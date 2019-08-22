Fans have been trying hard to out the disappointing final season of Game of Thrones behind them. But the cast keeps bringing it back up to the forefront of their minds.

Reportedly, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington was asked about his character's last moment on the show during a pre-Emmys chat with The Hollywood Reporter. Fans have apparently wondered about the finale of Game of Thrones, in which Snow — having been relegated back to the Night's Watch — left Castle Black and was seen heading beyond the Wall. Was he was going on a ranging mission? Was he merely escorting the Free Folk? Or was he leaving the Night's Watch behind and rejoining the Wildlings to live with them?

Turns out, that final assumption (which, admittedly, was the most popular consensus online) is correct.

"[S]eeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free," said the actor, who is currently nominated for the Emmys' Best Actor in a Drama Series award. "Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing [in killing Daenerys], as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released."

We have to say that no matter how much the cast still tries to defend the final season, there was no excuse for the final episodes of season eight.