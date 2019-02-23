Few days are left till Game of Thrones hit our small screen and all the speculations about the show will rest. April 14 has almost arrived and until then fans will just not rest without getting a scoop beforehand, and everyone loves a good scoop beforehand.

Ever since the list of the cast for the first episode of Game of Thrones season 8 has been leaked, there have been several theories about the plot that one will see on the first episode. One of the plots involves Melisandre will be returning to season 8 after departing from season 7.

Melisandre was last seen in episode 3 of season 7, where after bringing back Jon Snow to life she told Lord Varys that she will be headed towards Volantis. But she did hint that she would return in the future. Carice van Houten's character had said Lord Varys, "I have to die in this strange country – just like you." And given that this is Game of Thrones, it just goes on to show that she will return this season and with the leaked list featuring her name, the possibilities of her coming on the first episode is highly possible.

The programme information about Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 was uploaded on HBO's official website, along with a synopsis and cast list. The list had the names of series regular, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke alongside Van Houten's.

Melisandra's inclusion was not the only surprise, the list also included, Tobias Menzies (as Edmure Tully) and Lino Facioli (as Lord Robin Arryn). And GoT fans have not seen Edmure since his capture at the Red Wedding in season three. The character has been locked up in the Frey's dungeon ever since but, with an escape or release not mentioned in the previous season things are still under speculation.

It all depends on April.