Okay, so the final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and theories are running rampant, but one theory that seems to be gaining some credibility is one involving Sansa Stark. Actress Sophie Turner has gone on record saying that the ending of the series will not make everyone happy. Was she hinting at the fact that Sansa Stark may get the Iron Throne? That would definitely cheese off some fans.

However, another theory that is gaining steam is that an unlikely allegiance could emerge between Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

For those who watch the show, Sansa has really grown over the course of seven seasons and has learned a lot from those around her to become a formidable woman and fearless leader. She is far from the naive young girl viewers were introduced to in season one, and it seems this could be bad news for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Reportedly in a recent trailer for Game of Thrones, Sansa was seen welcoming Daenerys: "Winterfell is yours, your grace."

Though she appears to be friendly towards the Mother of Dragons, could she end up double-crossing Daenerys in what would be an incredibly ruthless move? Sansa is still not aware of Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) true lineage, and should she find out things would be very different for the young Stark.

Though it is hard to say after everything Cersei and Joffrey put Sansa through whether she would actually help Cersei get the Iron Throne. But Sansa has grown increasingly mysterious over the course of the seasons. No one knows what goes on in her head anymore. Even Arya has gotten suspicious of Sansa's motives. Maybe a Stark will sit on the Iron Throne after all, but we're guessing if that Stark is Sansa not all fans will be pleased.