Game of Thrones season 8 is a weekend away and the cast of the hit HBO TV show are opening up about the fates of their characters. Sophie Turner spoke to EW about the journey of her character Sansa Stark and what we can expect from her in the final season.

The star said that Sansa is enjoying becoming a leader in her own right and the leader of Winterfell, and this year there are certain challenges of people who come into her life that threaten that. She has to go behind a few backs and risks tearing apart her family. The people she could be referring to maybe Daenerys Targaryen, whose queenly presence may not be welcome in Winterfell.

Sophie went on to explain how her relationship with Jon is struggling because he's so clearly in love with Daenerys and believes in her completely. Sansa, on the other hand, thinks she's power-hungry and not the rightful queen. There's a huge amount of fighting between Sansa and Jon. It seems even the Dragons don't impress Sansa as Sophie goes on to say that her character is frustrated that she will be the one who ends up feeding the creatures. The final season will have six episodes so fans can expect every second to be packed with epic moments.

When asked about not being able to work with best friend Maise Williams Sophie had this to say: "We've more been talking about what can we do together. We'll probably end up writing scripts and producing things together. I don't think we'll never work together again. The saddest part is I don't get to be Sansa, she doesn't get to be Arya, and we don't get to interact on that level — which is sad because their relationship is a big part of who Maisie and I are. That's going to be the saddest thing. I won't see Maisie in her costume anymore, I won't see Kit in his costume anymore. I won't be able to be in my costume. We won't get to play these characters."

Game of Thrones will be ending its almost decade long run with the first episode of the eighth and final season airing on April 14th.