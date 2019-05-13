Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells" was aired earlier today on HBO and other streaming services, featuring the death of several characters.

In Game of Thrones, deaths are very common. We all learned the truth from the hard way (the end of Eddard Stark and the Red Wedding) but we know that no one is safe when it comes to HBO's Emmy award-winning fantasy drama.

Major Spoilers ahead:

In the recently released episode of Game of Thrones, we witnessed the death of Lord Varys, Euron Greyjoy, The Hound, The Mountain, Cersei and Jaime Lannister, and million people from King's Landing. Out of all these deaths, Lord Varys' death was highly disappointing.

For starters, we have seen Lord Varys from the very first episode of Game of Thrones. The character was hated by many in the beginning but as the story progressed and we saw the other side of him, we realized that the character has more depth to it than we previously imagined.

Moreover, Lord Varys has proved in the recent episodes that he alone cares for the people of the realm and it matters to him who actually sits on the Iron Throne. Even before getting burned alive by Drogon, Lord Varys sent several letters telling everyone in the realm that Jon Snow is the true heir to the Iron Throne.

Yes, Lord Varys death was confirmed from a very long time. Even Red Priestess Melisandre told him back in season seven that, "I've done my part. I've brought ice and fire together. . . . My time whispering in the ears of kings has come to an end. . . . Neither of us is common folk anymore. . . . Oh, I will return dear Spider. One last time. I have to die in this strange country, just like you."

Melisandre died in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" and we lost Lord Varys from the hands of Daenerys Targaryen in episode 5 "The Bells" but the death does not justify the character and his journey in the show. At the same time, Lord Varys' death was heartbreaking but not shocking.

Game of Thrones' fans are definitely going to miss seeing Lord Varys in the last and final episode.