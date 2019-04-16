After a long wait, fans from around the world finally got to see the very first episode of Game of Thrones season 8. Right after the release of episode 1, HBO released the promo for episode 2 and it shows how the fate of several characters are finally going to change.

The following article has spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1:

Earlier this week, Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 was released on several streaming services. The story started by bringing Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to Winterfell and how Samwell Tarly revealed to Jon that his real name is Aegon Targaryen. However, the most interesting scene happened at the very last minute when we saw a man wearing a long cloak entering the Winterfell. For a second, everyone assumed that it was Jon's uncle Benjen Stark, but as it turned out, it was Jaime Lannister.

When Jaime Lannister entered Winterfell, he might have been thinking of finding his brother Tyrion Lannister. But as his fate turned out, he was greeted by Bran Stark who gave him the coldest look possible. Right before this scene happened, Bran told Samwell that he is waiting for an old friend to come and the entire fandom went crazy after knowing that Jaime Lannister was that old friend of Bran Stark.

In the very first season of Game of Thrones, Bran Stark climbed the longest tower and found Jaime Lannister having sex with his twin sister Cersei Lannister. In order to protect this secret, Jaime pushed Bran from the top of the tower in the hope that he will die. But as fate wanted, Bran became a three-eyed-raven over the course of several years and now knows what is happening everywhere.

In addition to this, Jaime Lannister is famous for killing Daenerys Targaryen's father, the Mad King. This outrageous act earned him the title of Kingslayer.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2's promo was released later on April 15 and it shows Jaime Lannister standing in the Winterfell court facing Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Tyrion Lannister, and other important members of the court.

The promo starts with Daenerys saying, "When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story, about the man who murdered our father... About all the things we would do that man."

Upon hearing these words of Daenerys, Jaime seems pretty shaken and it looks this is the biggest confrontation he was trying to avoid in the first place. The second scene shows him passing in front of Tyrion, his younger brother, but he didn't stop there to talk. Jaime might have been thinking that Tyrion will support him through and through but as we all know, Tyrion is loyal to Daenerys Targaryen.

The second half of the promo shows Arya Stark's journey as she says that she has seen several faces of death and is looking forward to seeing this one. Here, she is referring to the Night King and his army of White Walkers.

But what changes everything is when Jon Snow asks Tormund, "How long do we have?" And he responds by saying, "Before the sun comes up tomorrow!"

It means that in the upcoming second episode of Game of Thrones season 8, we are still not going to see the great fight between Jon Snow and the Night King. Rather, it is about creating all the hype for the third episode, which as per reports, has the biggest battle sequence of all time.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 will air on April 21 on HBO.