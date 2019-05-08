The final season of Game of Thrones has not lived up to expectations, be it the story, character arcs or the technical details of the show, like the lighting in episode 3 or the coffee cup min episode 4. Fans are dissatisfied by season 8. And to make things worse, reportedly a minute-long preview for the last two episodes of Game Of Thrones' eighth season was allegedly leaked on Monday, leaving fans livid over the show's potential ending.

According to The Sun, the footage is believed to show major spoilers for the battle of King's Landing, as well as how the show will end in episode six. Viewers, who had seen the potential spoilers on Twitter, were furious at the prospect of what the leak could mean, with some even going as far as to say that it meant the show had 'the worst ending in TV history.' That seems like quite a claim but the way the final season has been progressing, we have to say that we are a little apprehensive about what the last two episodes hold for fans.

Spoilers for Episode 4 ahead.

The last episode was disappointing as well, with character development and story arcs abandoned at the drop of a hat. Jaime Lannister abandons Brienne of Tarth after making love to her, Brienne of Tarth, a strong, independent warrior Knight is reduced to a sniveling stereotype of a lovestruck woman. And a Dragon is shot down from in the air in an apparent impossible shot. Why? So that the final battle is an even match between Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister.

The fifth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air on May 12.