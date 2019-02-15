Valentine's Day is about love, but we never would have guessed that the Mountain himself would bare it all for love. Literally. Apparently, Hafþór 'Thor' Júlíus Björnsson, or the man better known as the Mountain from Game of Thrones, went shirtless for Valentine's Day and read love poems.

You're welcome, internet. Happy Valentine's Day.

Reportedly the poems were submitted by SodaStream social channel users. Sure it's an ad for something, but we're down. We only have eyes for The Mountain.

We have to say that we prefer this version of the Mountain to the hulking death machine that protects Cersei on Game of Thrones. This softer, more romantic gentle giant is what the world needs more of. The actor recently appeared in a SuperBowl commercial where he was featured alongside a dragon. The ad was for a beverage but all we had eyes for were the giants on screen.

Now there has been a lot of speculation about the final season of Game of Thrones, with many crazy fan theories doing the rounds. With secrets being spilled left, right and centre. Even the cast is getting in on the game. Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington lead the pack, as they have confessed to spilling the beans on the ending of the final season. While the showrunners are trying to keep tight-lipped about the final season but there are so many theories out there that some of them are bound to come true. We hope we get to see the Mountain in the final season. It is a given since Cersei will probably feature quite heavily in the season and the Mountain is her personal guard, so if anyone has to get to Cersei, they'll have to go through him. How crazy would it be if Jaime had to defeat the Mountain in a trial of songs? We have to say, that would be an epic ending.

You can watch the video here: