The final season of Game of Thrones is right around the corner and it seems that even the stars of the show can't keep their excitement contained. But we have to say that most of the stars are echoing the same sentiment and it has started to worry us. That the ending may not satisfy all and may even disappoint.

Reportedly in a new interview, Game of Thrones star Iain Glen cautioned fans that Season 8 may not include everything they hope it will.

The actor spoke with The Telegraph (via redditor u/VixenH89 about reading the final scripts of the series and his own reactions to the GoT ending: "I felt, 'they've done it, they've pulled it off,' that balance of satiating people's desire for things to be complete, but leaving enough questions in the air for people to try to project forward what world will follow, individually for all the characters and universally for the world that Thrones has occupied."

Now, that seems like quite the diplomatic way of not saying much at all. But the Jorah Mormont actor does seem satisfied with what the show will offer fans in the final season. Glen previously told IndieWire that he felt the ending "realized everything in a very fulfilled way."

Also, speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, he compared reaching the end of the series to reaching the end of a book. "You're not happy it's over," he said, comparing it to suffering a "loss." As for the ending itself, he thought fans would be "maybe not happy but very satisfied."

Satisfaction is key when it comes to a series finale but when it comes to Game of Thrones we were expecting a little more and we hope that the show delivers.

