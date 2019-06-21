The final season of Game of Thrones has ended leaving behind majority of fans disappointed and dissatisfied, to put it mildly. However, it seems that there was another ending for the show in the works that didn't quite pan out.

This ending would reportedly have been a bloodbath, even worse than what Daenerys did to Westeros. We'll never know. Reportedly director Miguel Sapochnik recently revealed the Battle of Winterfell was supposed to include a lot more deaths. He said that he wanted to kill everyone. He wanted to kill Jorah in the charge at the beginning and that he was up for killing absolutely everyone."

We have to say, that would have been more in line with what fans had come to expect from Game of Thrones. There is a right way to subvert expectations and there is a wrong way, and we have to say that the writers chose the wrong way to do so in the final season.

"I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes you say, 'All bets are off; anyone could die.' And David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] didn't want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that," said Sapochnik.

The final six episodes of Game of Thrones left many fans frustrated. Many plotlines were left unanswered and the resolution seemed hurried and unsatisfying. Sapochnik went on to say: "With credit to them, they let me engage early. It was a sustained engagement. I got to really question and argue with them, and I've learned with them when to stop arguing because there comes a point when they dig in and you just don't want to be there."

Things could have been a lot different if Sapochnik had had his way. Maybe we would have gotten a better final season.