Actress Dame Diana Rigg, best known for playing Emma Peel in cult TV series of the sixties The Avengers and most recently Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 82. The late actress has a long standing career in theatre and television and is the only lady to have played 'Mrs James Bond'.

"She died peacefully this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time," her agent said.

However, that didn't stop fans and colleagues from the showbiz fraternity from paying tributes to the icon. Her character Tracy Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service is still remembered for the dialogues, "Teresa was a Saint. I am known as Tracy."

The late actress' co-stars from Game of Thrones and others from the fraternity remember her as unforgettable, feisty and 'powerful actress' with a commanding onscreen presence. Narcos actor Pedro Pascal called her the true queen of Westeros.

The official Instagram handle of James Bond franchise remembered the late actress as the one and only, their Tracy Bond from the On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Actor Mark Gatiss also fondly remebered the actor, with a throwback picture, as the one and only saying, "There will never be another."