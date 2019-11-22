Emilia Clarke recently opened up about being "guilt-tripped" into doing nude scenes for Game of Thrones. She reportedly went on to reveal that she felt uncomfortable acting in some of her nude scenes in Game Of Thrones.

Emilia portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. Her character had several nude scenes throughout the series and some were of a graphic nature. Game of Thrones made Emilia a star and is one of the most popular shows HBO had aired, though its final season left many fans disappointed.

Reportedly, Clarke, who was 23 when she started filming Game Of Thrones, said she would be in tears before shooting certain "terrifying" nude scenes. Speaking on actor Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, she said: "I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was like, 'Oh, there's the catch!'

"But I'd come fresh from drama school and I approached it as a job: if it's in the script then it's clearly needed. This is what this is and I'm going to make sense of it and that's what I'm going to do and everything's going to be cool."

She went on to say that she had never been on a film set like that before. She'd been on a film set twice before then, and then she was on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and she didn't know what she was meant to do or what was expected of her.

Clarke went on to credit co-star Jason Momoa for helping her get through it. On the podcast, Shepard brought up a season one scene in which Momoa's character, Khal Drogo, "virtually rapes" Daenerys on their wedding night. "He was crying more than I was," Clarke replied.

Since Game of Thrones, she said, she has become "a lot more savvy" with what she's comfortable with, and with the level of nudity that's needed for a scene. "I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'Fuck you.' "

Well, it looks like Emilia Clarke has finally grown into the mother of dragons. All we have to say is, you go girl.