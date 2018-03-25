Unlike rival brands, Samsung has launched the new Galaxy J7 Prime 2 without much fanfare in India. The company has listed the Android mid-range phone on the company's official page with price details.
Going by the specs, the new phone has a very modest upgrade over its predecessor. The new Galaxy J7 Prime 2 costs Rs 13,999 and is in a direct fight with the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro, which fall in the same price range.
The new Galaxy J7 Prime sports a metal-clad shell on the back with 5.5-inch full HD display having 16:9 aspect ratio and 13MP front camera.
Under-the-hood, the new Samsung phone comes with 1.6GHz Exynos 7 octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB RAM and a 3,300mAh battery, which the company claims can offer 21 hours of talk time.
On the other hand, the generic Redmi Note 5, whose price starts Rs 9,999 also comes with a metal cover on the back but offers bigger 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display having latest 18:9 aspect ratio guaranteeing rich cinematic viewing experience.
Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, single 16MP primary rear camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.
The top-end Redmi Note 5 Pro price starts at Rs 13,999. It also features similar 5.99-inch display and 4,000mAh cell, as the generic Redmi Note 5. But, everything else is superior in this model.
It houses powerful 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.
It comes packed with better dual-camera: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,) +5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) having dual-tone LED flash.
And on the front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features 20MP selfies camera having Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and dedicated front LED flash.
Going by the comparison, Galaxy J7 Prime 2 will have a hard time convincing shrewd Indian customers to spend money on it, who are already spoilt for choices in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone market. Besides the Redmi Note 5 [review] series, there are several good alternatives such as Honor 7X [review], Honor 9 Lite [review] and Moto G5s series, among others.
Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro:
|Models
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2
|Redmi Note 5
|Redmi Note 5 Pro
|Display
|5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 16:9 aspect ratio
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
|5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass
|OS
|Android Nougat
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9
|Processor
|1.6GHz Samsung Exynos 7 series octa-core
|14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
|14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core
|RAM
|3GB
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 512
|Storage
|32GB (+ expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)
|
(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
|
(Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB)
|Camera
|
|
|
|Battery
|3,300mAh
|4,000mAh (easily lasts full day under mixed usage)
|4,000mAh (easily lasts full day under mixed usage)
|Network
|4G-LTE
|4G-LTE dual stand by both the SIMs
|4G-LTE dual stand by both the SIMs
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), microUSB 2.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidu, FM radio, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 75.0 x 8.0 mm
|158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
|Weight
|170g
|181g
|181g
|Colors
|Gold and Black
|Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
|Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold
|Price
|Rs 13,990
|
|
Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on technology.