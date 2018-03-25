Unlike rival brands, Samsung has launched the new Galaxy J7 Prime 2 without much fanfare in India. The company has listed the Android mid-range phone on the company's official page with price details.

Going by the specs, the new phone has a very modest upgrade over its predecessor. The new Galaxy J7 Prime 2 costs Rs 13,999 and is in a direct fight with the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro, which fall in the same price range.

The new Galaxy J7 Prime sports a metal-clad shell on the back with 5.5-inch full HD display having 16:9 aspect ratio and 13MP front camera.

Under-the-hood, the new Samsung phone comes with 1.6GHz Exynos 7 octa-core processor backed by 3GB RAM, 32GB RAM and a 3,300mAh battery, which the company claims can offer 21 hours of talk time.

On the other hand, the generic Redmi Note 5, whose price starts Rs 9,999 also comes with a metal cover on the back but offers bigger 5.9-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) display having latest 18:9 aspect ratio guaranteeing rich cinematic viewing experience.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, single 16MP primary rear camera, 5MP front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

The top-end Redmi Note 5 Pro price starts at Rs 13,999. It also features similar 5.99-inch display and 4,000mAh cell, as the generic Redmi Note 5. But, everything else is superior in this model.

It houses powerful 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core with 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It comes packed with better dual-camera: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,) +5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) having dual-tone LED flash.

And on the front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features 20MP selfies camera having Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, and dedicated front LED flash.

Going by the comparison, Galaxy J7 Prime 2 will have a hard time convincing shrewd Indian customers to spend money on it, who are already spoilt for choices in the highly competitive mid-range smartphone market. Besides the Redmi Note 5 [review] series, there are several good alternatives such as Honor 7X [review], Honor 9 Lite [review] and Moto G5s series, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Models Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 Redmi Note 5 Redmi Note 5 Pro Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 16:9 aspect ratio 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1000:1 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 83% NTSC color gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 OS Android Nougat Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor 1.6GHz Samsung Exynos 7 series octa-core 14nm 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core RAM 3GB Adreno 506 Adreno 512 Storage 32GB (+ expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) Model 1: 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage

3GB RAM+ 32GB storage Model 2: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 13MP camera with F1.9 aperture, LED flash, full HD (1080p) video recording

Front: 13MP snapper Main: 12MP rear-side camera dual-tone LED flash, 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus)

Front: 5MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,)+5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) rear-side camera with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash Battery 3,300mAh Talk time: up to 21 hours

Audio playback time: close to 84 hours

Video playback: up to 14 hours 4,000mAh (easily lasts full day under mixed usage) 4,000mAh (easily lasts full day under mixed usage) Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE dual stand by both the SIMs 4G-LTE dual stand by both the SIMs Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), microUSB 2.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidu, FM radio, 3.5 mm audio jack Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 151.7 x 75.0 x 8.0 mm 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 170g 181g 181g Colors Gold and Black Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Price Rs 13,990 Model 1 ( 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ) : Rs 13,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage : Rs 13,999 Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 16,999 Model 1 ( 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ) : Rs 13,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage : Rs 13,999 Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 16,999

