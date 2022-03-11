After dominating the Indian box office and celebrating her massive success for her recently-released film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'. She will be joining eminent stars like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the project.

The film will be directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. However, the plot details are still being kept under wraps.

On Tuesday, Alia shared the news of her Hollywood debut on her Instagram handle with a screenshot of an article. She captioned it with folded hands and white heart emoji. As soon as she posted the picture, her colleagues from the film fraternity, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jahnvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan, fans and followers started congratulating her. Gal Gadot also reacted to Alia's post. The 'Wonder Woman' star reacted to Gangubai star's post by dropping a raised hands emoji in the comments section.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi's massive success

Recently, Alia Bhatt was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' released on February 25, 2022. The film opened to stellar reviews from film critics and has equally adept at impressing the audience. According to Box Office India, the film has already entered the Rs. 100 crore since its release. The film also featured actors Ajay Devgn, Parth Samthaan, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

The 'Udta Punjab' actress has a super busy schedule ahead with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' and Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film will also feature actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022. Alia also has 'Darlings', which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.