Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday reacted on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's trolling issue and said that she wasn't present in the country when this decision was taken. He added that Swaraj has no connection with it and the decision isn't wrong either. She has been the subject of offensive tweets for days after she helped Tanvi Seth, wife of Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, get her passport after an officer allegedly harassed her for not changing her name to a Muslim one after her marriage.