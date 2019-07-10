Musical artist Jay Kadn and Junai Kaden, who is real name is Junaid Shahid Butt, is about to embark on a 8-date tour of Melas starting from the main city of London to Birmingham.

Born on April 16 1990, Junaid Shahid Butt, who is also known as musical artist Jay Kadn and Junai Kaden, is a Pakistani singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He was fresh to the music scene in 2011 when he signed to Tiffin Beats Records as Award winning urban section Mumzy Stranger very own prodigy.

As far as the UK Bhangra music of 2011 was concerned, Jay Kadn seemed to the be only name on everyone's lips and thoughts after a teaser of his first single Aaja Meri Naal featuring Mumzy Stranger was released. Born and raised in Essex, he first begun singing since the age of 14, but he didn't believe that he would be given the chance ever to pursue this dream so he went into DJ'ing and soon learnt to play instruments like the piano and dhol.

Already possessing great talent, Jay used to fly back and fourth from the UK to Pakistan where he picked up various traditional styles of singing and learnt to play the harmonium. He is no stranger to stage as he held's the experience of performing at mela's across the UK as a musician with different acts and artists.

Growing up in the UK, Jay was surrounded by various genres of music. His mother's side of family was pumping the sounds likes Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Westlife and many more. In a major cost to this his father's side of family was highly into classical hardcore Bhangra and Kawali style music. This need not to be told as Aaja Meri Naal was a clear indication to the type of music he is influenced by.

In March 2010, he put in an application to the Rishi Rich Academy where director of Tiffin Beats Records and Super Producer Rishi Rich spotted the young talent, who introduced Jay to Mumzy Stranger. After hearing his breath taking vocals, Mumzy decided to take him on under his own wings to showcase him to the world via his very own original production.

The young singer blossomed in front of the eyes of the fans and media. Already grabbing Mumzy's fan-base, he dropped 4 singles called Aaja Mere Naal, Nai Chaida Tera Pyar, Jabbi Teri Yaad and Ghetto Refix and a 10 Track album called From Me To You all charting at the NO 1 spot on the BBC Asian Network and iTunes Official Download Chart with TV networks and critiques alike hot on this talented boy's tail.

Since then Jay Has toured all over world performing in different cities in the UK, Europe, USA, Canada and the Middle East till date. In 2016, Jay teamed up with Indian Global Powerhouse Film Production Company Yash Raj Films. It is every actor and musician's dream to work with YRF. For him, as a singer from the UK, this dream became a reality.

Just days after announcing his collaboration with YRF, his signing with UK label Kiss Records announced his first release as part of the new project. Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai the official remix of the track from the blockbuster movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi starring Mega stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and is accompanied by a spectacular video shot on location in Pakistan.

The official clip was released on the official platforms and channels of YRF for the world to see. Since then Jay has carried out a Bhangra dance remix to the hit classic tune Tujhe Dekha Tou Yeh Jana Sanam and also teamed up with another Indian global film and music distribution company called T-Series. He released a Punjabi dance track called Gabru which was released in India via T-Series Apna Punjab.

At only 28 years old, Jay Kadn, who is no stranger to success, has already built up a strong fan base over the years. After having great success with his current single Gabru, he returned with another crazy urban Punjabi dance tune named Killer, which shows the edgy-yet-cool side to Jay in his look and sound.

As we are in an era of streaming, Jay's Killer has been added into Spotify's World Heritage Month with the song being placed into the biggest playlists and being streamed over thousands and thousands of times.

With the summer of UK Melas 2019 about to kick in, Jay is about to embark on a 8-date tour of Melas starting from the main city of London to Cardiff, Leicester, Luton, Middlesbrough, Manchester, Newcastle and Birmingham. They are announced all over his socials and official Mela platforms. Along this tour he will be shooting for his next music video releasing within the coming month.