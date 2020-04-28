The 37 year old luminary is a real estate developer born in the town Bracciano. His love for the ancient and newfangled Roman architecture is quite prevalent as he was raised in the captivating city of Rome. His fondness of the Roman architecture has been his motivation for taking up the family business and proliferating it.

An unparalleled mindset has helped him to go a long way. He has also attained a degree in marketing and communication. Being a visionary he firmly believes that a house is a home first. This motto has aided him in the rapid growth of his business.

A shy personality, Gabriele has the qualities of a keen observer. Able to observe the minimal details, he is able to observe what others may overlook. Being in a niche where effective listening can aid to engender commercial and residential projects. Fedeli is an expert in this aspect.

Determined to go an extra mile both in his private as well as his social life , he is not only a perfectionist but also a healthy socialist.

We wish him good luck for his future and hope he attains great popularity and splendour!!