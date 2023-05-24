The G20 summit happening in Srinagar is all about the promotion of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and its economic and cultural preservation. The summit saw many dignitaries on stage and one of them was RRR star Ram Charan.

Actor Ram Charan, recently, took part in the G20 Summit that was held in Srinagar and represented the Indian film industry. Ram Charan mesmerized the audience by performing the popular song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'.

This unexpected dance performance became one of the highlights of the event, drawing cheers and applause from the delegates present. Ram Charan was speaking at the event 'Film Tourism for Economic and Cultural Preservation' and said Kashmir is an untapped destination.

"It will sound cliche, but the coolest place to shoot in India is Kashmir. I am a second-generation actor. My dad has shot extensively in Kashmir," the actor, son of cinema veteran Chiranjeevi, said. He further added that he visited Kashmir for the first time in 1986 and last shot for a movie in the Valley in 2016.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the UT reflects the multi-cultural ethos of India and the administration led by him has revived film tourism under the film policy 2021 to open the gates of 'paradise' for Bollywood and Hollywood. The LG said the UT administration has rolled-out film policy in 2021 to open gates for Bollywood and Hollywood.

In 2022, more than 300 films and serials were shot in J&K," the LG said. "We have included hundreds of new tourist destinations on the UT's tourist map. Many tourist destinations are already on the global map. In 2022, 18 million tourists visited J&K contributing 7 per cent to the total GDP of the UT," he said.