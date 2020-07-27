Ceo of Megatron Muzik LLC Mr. Brandon Carter has now secured his first Gold Record with Iamkeynotes with billboard charting hit "buss it down" which featured Dababy and Petey Pablo. Ceo Brandon Carter and Megatron Muzik LLC have caught the eyes of Radio Mogul Miss Chocolate and the Legendary Mr. Charles Geer. Linking up with these 2 legendary industry vets has taken Megatron Muzik to new heights.

Megatron Muzik LLC started its working and operations back in 2015 as a provider of professional services and for helping budding artists' to accomplish their dreams and goals in the field of the music industry as the CEO himself, Mr. Cater takes pride on being result-oriented Marketer and Brander which has to reap good benefits for Megatron Muzik till date. In a short span of just 5 years, Megatron Muzik has achieved a lot. From the Year 2015 Megatron Muzik LLC has worked with several top chart artists and people who have achieved a lot of success and fame in the music industry this includes people like Nikki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and Neyo. Many of the platinum producers and companies such as 808 Mafia, Zaytoven, London On Da Track and Track Stars were able to notice the company's great goals and vision which is majorly focused towards serving the society and has expressed their keen interest in working with Megatron Muzik. Mr. Brandon Carter the CEO of Megatron Muzik LLC has done a really great job in building an excellent résumé for himself and he was able to learn and grasp a lot in a short time which has helped Megatron Muzik to a great extent.

As the acting CEO of Megatron Muzik, Mr. Brandon Carter works closely with every artist in order to embark the development of their brands, build partnerships and cultivate in all aspects of their careers and life. Armed with the skills and knowledge to help the budding artists and navigate them throughout the industry, the artists are given tools that they need to be an exceptionally knowledgeable artist. Tapped and recognized as one of the next rising executives in the industry, Mr. Carter has a really good ear for the ongoing trends in the industry as well as an appreciation for the artists who aren't afraid to be different. Mr. Brandon Carter recognized his love for music several years back. He knew no one and had no godfather in the music industry but instead to curb about the same and considered it to be an opportunity. He knew and accepted that he would need to start from the beginning and he was very thrilled about it. Warner Music and Jive records were the ones who provided him with his first break, wherein he started his professional journey as an unpaid intern where he gained the practical knowledge but he wanted to gain and have access to theoretical knowledge as well made him pursue the Bachelor's degree in Music Business and also Masters in Entertainment Business from Sail University. Mr. Carter believes that struggles are also really important in one's life as they play a very significant role in a person's life as they motivate a person to attain great heights and success. He passed the university with flying colors and it acted as a cornerstone in his initial career phase which instilled great knowledge of entertainment and music in his life. His knowledge increased as the time passed, he also worked in different record labels departments and he also held various important and significant positions in the music industry. Some of the big names that he has worked with are Grand Hustle Records, Warner Music Group, RCA Universal Music Group, BMG Publishing, Cash Money Records and several others. At that time he was not aware of the fact that the knowledge that he was gaining would massively help him in setting up his own successful business venture, Megatron Muzik, LLC.

This was the reason why some of the big names in the music industry like Ghazi and Big Bert the owners of Empire Music Distribution partnered with Megatron Muzik, as a matter of fact, Megatron Muzik LLC is the first management company to sign a deal with the powerhouse Empire Music Distribution. This was only possible because Megatron Muzik is being operated under the successful leadership of Mr. Brandon Carter but he being a humble person has denied this and he gives all the credit of success of Megatron Muzik to the like minded people and the wonderful team that works at Megatron Muzik LLC.