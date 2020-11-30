The growing selection of electronic devices and rising internet penetration are quickening the growth of the digital gaming market. Technological advancements related to new product development and the availability of free games are further booming the growth of the digital gaming market. An increasing number of gamers across the globe and a growing inclination toward high-end gaming will increase demand in the digital gaming market, and DigiCode is helping thousands of users to gain access to the best games in the industry with the convenience of their homes.

Digicodes has one of the largest catalogs of 25,000+ digital and e-goods, including video games, software, tools, utilities, gift cards, e-courses, in-game items, downloadable content, and more!. Digicodes, founded in August 2017; by Varun Avasthi, is the largest digital gaming and e-goods store in India. From the beginning, they are making legitimate progress in the digital gaming scene in India, and they acquired their initial customer base with their popular products and with the expanding digital turn; especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities of India. In just three years; they gained more than 1,00,000 users and subscribers.

All digital items are accessible in one place on their very user-friendly portal. The digital products are available to customers instantly or within 24 hours, and all purchases are listed in the customer's dashboard thus enabling a single digital panel where one can manage all their digital purchases and downloads. In this sense; digital games have the advantage that they cannot be lost or broken. You can also access your games and downloads at any time.

The popularity of DIGICODE can be assessed by the thousands of positive reviews that their customers have left for them on various popular review websites. They are rated excellent across various review platforms with 3000+ customer reviews of its services. They have tied up with all the popular payment gateways including Paypal, Payumoney, Cashfree, and others to enable almost all popular payment methods. Customers also have the advantage of paying for their purchases with EMI thus making opening up a huge catalog of 25,000+ digital items and especially to students who might have a limited budget or limited pocket money. They also have a digital distribution program that enables publishers and app developers to release their games, apps, software, e-books, music, video, or any other digital item to the public at large.