The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the pleas seeking directions to the Centre and states to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of COVID-19 victims or of those who died of post-COVID-19 complications.

The pleas also sought a uniform policy for issuing death certificates.

The Centre had earlier submitted before the top court that the state governments may not have sufficient funds for organising COVID-19 response if the entire SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) funds get consumed on ex-gratia for the victims.

On Monday, a special vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M.R. Shah also directed the Centre to simplify the process of grant of death certificates to the families.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier said in its affidavit before the apex court, that the Centre submitted that it has taken several steps, including increasing the health and infrastructure framework.

One of the pleas said that under sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, every family whose member died due to disaster was entitled for a compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

It further said that since COVID-19 has been declared as a disaster and as per the order dated April 8, 2015, every such family was entitled for compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

One of the pleas said it was the obligation of the state to provide adequate relief to the victims of side effects of COVID-19.

"Without any financial assistance by the respondents in their respective state, the right to live with dignity of victim/family members of deceased, are violated which may kindly be protected," it has said.

In June, the Bihar government had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families who lost their near and dear ones to the deadly virus.

As on June 21, country's COVID-19 cases are 2,99,35,221 with 53,256 new cases in the last 24 hours. The current death toll in the country is 3,88,135. A total of 28,0036,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now.

On June 19, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria told NDTV that a third wave could hit the country in the next six to eight weeks.