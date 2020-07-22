In the wake of surge in coronavirus cases in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to impose stringent lockdown across Kashmir excluding Bandipora effective from today, July 22 till June 28.

This decision was taken to prevent the further spread of the deadly coronavirus. An official reportedly said, "Further decisions about continuation or announcing relaxation will be taken depending on how the situation would behave."

Previously, all districts of Kashmir excluding Bandipora were under the category of red zones by the J&K Government in view of spike in cases.

The government was urged to reimpose the lockdown by several doctors and civil society members making rules like wearing a mask and social distancing even more strict than before to contain the virus.

15,258 coronavirus cases recorded in Jammu and Kashmir

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 15,000-mark on with 608 more testing positive, while nine new deaths were reported.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that there were 106 new cases in the Jammu division and 502 in the Kashmir division, taking the Union Territory's tally to 15,258. With the latest fatalities, the toll has reached 263 while 8,455 have completely recovered.

India on Wednesday reported 37,724 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with the tally barely 7,000 short of the 12-lakh-mark, as the Union Health Ministry data revealed total coronavirus cases at 11,92,915.