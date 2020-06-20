https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/741735/beijings-coronavirus-patient-zero-identified.jpg IBTimes IN

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise through the fortnight with the two auto fuels getting dearer by 51 and 61 paise per litre respectively on Saturday, June 20.

This is the 14th day of fuel price rise since June 7 when oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism after a hiatus of 83 days during the lockdown.

With the latest increase, petrol is being retailed at Rs 78.88 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.67 a litre in Delhi. This is an increase of Rs 7.62 per litre in the price of petrol since June 7. Similarly, diesel prices have gone up higher by Rs 8.28 per litre during the 24 day period.

The good news is that the auto fuel price rise may either stop or the quantum of the increase could fall in the coming week as oil companies have now priced the products closer to the international benchmark rates. There could be days when prices are not changed by the oil companies.

Global crude prices have more than doubled from April levels to over $42 barrel level

Sources in oil marketing companies, however, said that price rise could continue for few more days as global product prices are firming up with a pick up in demand following opening up of economies across the globe post-Covid-19 related lockdown. Even global crude prices have more than doubled from April levels to over $ 42 a barrel level.

Also, OMCs are catching up on the price levels that bring the product prices closer to international benchmark rates. The price freeze of 83 days, even with a substantial increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Centre, has increased the price gap resulting in losses on the sale of product for the OMCs.

Prices of transportation fuel were last revised under the dynamic pricing policy on March 16 and there were few instances of price hike later only when the respective state governments hiked VAT or cess.