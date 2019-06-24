PR Handout

Kamar Film Factory in association with Fashion TV held a press conference on Friday, 21 June, to announce the 'Women's Day Out With Fashion,' a talent hunt show. It was organised at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru.

Film stars like Sindhu Lokanath, Priyanka Upendra and models from the city were among the guests. 'Women's Day Out With Fashion' is a forum for women who want access to the fashion world. It is meant to provide a chance to the lot of young designers in Bengaluru.

"The fashion world is moving fast. We need to deliver national growth to our city and Bengaluru as well. With the ambition to bring out the talent embedded in every woman we are up to the task in this "Women's Day Out With Fashion" Program. It is our hope that there will be a better response from the public, " Mr Kamar, head of Fashion TV India, said.

Would you like to show off your catwalk in "Women 's Day Out With Fashion" event? The talent in you is yearning for an opportunity? If you're aged between 18 to 50 then immediately provide your complete details, photographs with vital statics to the below e-mail id before 30 July.

Email us at : reethu.kamarfilmfactory@gmail.com

Instagram -- kamarfilmfactory_fashion

Office no +918048539501

Mob - +919448548041