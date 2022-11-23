In a savage and inhuman incident, a 40-year-old man hacked his real younger brother and sister-in-law to death in front of the "helpless" mother who tried to save his younger son from the brutality of the elder one.

The elder brother allegedly hacked his younger brother and sister-in-law into pieces just for a piece of land in Chak Wazir Labzoo village in the Mareen area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Raj Kumar, 40, son of Bhagat Ram of Mareen. He was arrested along with the weapon of offense after the incident and was booked with double murder charges.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua R C Kotwal said police solved the double murder case and arrested the accused and recovered the weapon of offence at village Chak Wazir Labzoo, Marheen in the jurisdictional area of Police Station Rajbagh. The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar and his wife Arti Devi.

In front of his pleading mother, Raj Kumar hacks his younger brother into pieces

According to reports, due to a dispute over a piece of land, Raj Kumar has reportedly purchased a fresh weapon and threatened to eliminate his younger brother. Naresh filed a complaint at Raj Bagh Police Station the same day.

As police could not take cognizance of the same, Raj Kumar this morning attacked Naresh with a sharp-edged weapon who was on way to his field killing him on the spot later he also killed his sister-in-law, Arti Devi, wife of Naresh and then fled away from the spot leaving the couple in a pool of blood.

Reports said that when Raj Kumar was attacking his younger brother their mother Kunti Devi intervened but the accused ignored repeated appeals of the helpless mother and continued attacking Naresh Kumar with sharp-edged weapons. After confirming that his younger brother is dead, Raj Kumar then rushed toward his sister-in-law and also hacked her into pieces in front of family members.

Victim couple has 15-day-old daughter

The couple had a four-year-old son and a 15-day-old daughter. Victim Arti Devi was discharged from the hospital just a few days after she delivered a female baby child.

The son had gone to school and was not in the house at the time of the gruesome incident. Soon after the incident, Kathua police swung into action to nab Raj Kumar. When Police Station Rajbagh received the information about the incident, a team immediately rushed to the spot.

Police after receiving the information registered a case FIR Number 232/2022 U/S 302/ IPC at Police Station Rajbagh.

Acting swiftly, a police team headed by SDPO Border, Pankaj Soodan along with SHO PS, Rajbagh, and incharge PP Marheen rushed to the spot and arrested the accused person within hours who had fled from the spot after committing a double murder. Thereafter, the police team based on evidence collected from the spot and information gathered from local sources rounded up the accused and started further investigation.