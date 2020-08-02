'Pyaar me junoon hai. Par Dosti me, Sukoon Hai!' Friends are one of the most prized possession of anybody's life. They are the one who helps us grow, heals our hearts and soothes our souls. Whether it's about doing something crazy in life or making wise decisions in life, with friends, everything seems easy and bearable. For ages, Bollywood has been celebrating the essence of friendship in various ways. From the ultimate bromance to best friends as lovers and female friendships, Bollywood has given us many sagas that laud about the magic of friendship.

Epic dialogues like 'Dosti Me No Sorry No Thank You' from Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kiya to SRK's 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' etc. are still used as the Friendship quotes, no matter how old school and cliche it sounds. Not only dialogues from Bollywood movies but many Hindi songs such as KK's Yaaron, Ye Dosti, Arjit Singh's Tera Yaar Hoon Mai and more hit the right chords and remind us of the eternal bond we share with our friends.

Though there are many memorable moments from the Bollywood movies that fill our heart with the feeling of bromance, we have narrowed down a list of some epic scene that will make you miss your best friends, this Friendship Day 2020:

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Anjali Going Away Scene

Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has been a symbol of love and friendship for almost every 90's kid. The iconic chemistry between Anjali (Kajol) and Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) was magical. It was one of the movies where the Friendship Band was actually introduced in the movies. While we saw Anjali and Rahul constantly fighting with each other in the first half of the movie and even Anjali falls in love with Rahul at a point, what really captured the true essence of love and friendship in the movie when Anjali decided to go away from Rahul.

The restlessness on the face of Rahul and the anxiety that his best friend is going away as relatable for many. It often happens to us that we realise the importance of a person, once they are gone. The way Rahul was said, "Anjali mat jao na, mai basketball kiske sath kheloonga? Mai fail ho jaunga" made us realise life is nothing without our friends.

Watch Here:

2. Zindagi Milegi Na Doobara- 'Tum Mentally Challenge Ho My Bwouy' scene

Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Milegi Na Doobara was complete package when it comes to celebrating life and friendship. Whether it was confronting their biggest demon, or addressing all the buried problems between them, Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imraan (Farhan Akhtar), this movie has many life-changing and funny scenes.

But one of the rib-tickling scenes that made us nostalgic, thinking about our school friends and classes was Hrithik's video call scene. Arjun (Hrithik) attends a meeting through a video call in the middle of the road in the beautiful location of Spain and Kabir (Abhay) finds it so funny that he remembers his school Hindi teacher and quotes his catchphrase stating, "Kya Tum Mentally Challenged Ho My Bwuoy?!" Remember it?

Watch here:

3. Dil Chahta Hai- When Akash and Sid reunites

And finally, the movie where the three friends made their Goa plan actually work and gave us an ultimate definition of Friendship, Dil Chahta Hai. Released in 2001, the movie was ahead of its time talking about friendship, love, life and future. The story of Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), Akash (Aamir Khan) and Sid (Akshay Khanna) the three musketeers made us laugh, cry and believe in friendship.

Though the three of them drifted apart in the movie for a while the way they united in the time of the need is definitely one of the best scenes of Dil Chahta hai. When Akash and Sid reunited in the hospital and hugged it out, it made the viewers emotional and delighted.

Watch here:

4. 3 Idiots - Raju's hospital scene

A friend in need is a friend indeed. While we all have many happy, funny and memorable memories with our friends, but the ones where we have crossed and faced an obstacle together is cherished for life. The scene where Raju (Sharman Joshi) jumps off the dean's office and the Rancho (Aamir Khan) and Farhan (R Madhavan) takes care of him after that is simply beautiful. The whole song 'Jane Nahi Denge Tujhe' imparts the true essence of life and friendship.

Watch here:

5. Chhichhore - Hospital Renuion scene

Released in 2019, Chhichhore is one of the finest movies by Sushant Singh Rajput. It not only talked about some of the serious issues amid the young students but also had an essence of pure friendship and how you can overcome failures and difficulties with friends.

When all of Ani's (Sushant Singh Rajput) friends come together to helo him out when his kid was admitted in the hospital showed that true friends always have your back, even if you are a loser in the eyes of the world.

Watch Here:

6. Sholay - Jai asking Mausi for her approval of Veeru's marriage to Basanti

Sholay is indisputably the most beloved Bollywood movie of all time. It combines the perfect amount of action, drama, comedy and romance and a perfect tale of friendship. Jai-Veeru (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra) became of the most celebrated name amidst the fans and their Jodi became the symbol of friendship for the generation to come. Portraying the perfect bromance chemistry, there are many memorable scenes from this classic.

One where Jai was asking Mausi for her approval of Veeru's marriage to Basanti was not only hilarious but iconic. It showed how our friends can pull out pranks in the most unexpected moments, and we will still love them.

Watch here:

7. Rang De Basanti - The climax scene

Rang De Basanti is heart touching story of carefree friends DJ (Aamir Khan), Sukhi (Sharman Joshi), Karan(Sidharth) Aslam (Kunal Kapoor) and also Lakshman (Atul Kulkarni) and how their life changed after they got to know more about their country and one of their friend's demise.

From boozing and partying all night to wandering with friends, though there are many scenes from Rang De Basanti that fills one with bromance, the way these characters took a step together in the end, for the betterment of the society shows that if you have a good company, you can not only make your life better but also work for the country and its upliftment.

Watch here:

8. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani- Bunny and Avi fight scene

Apart from oozing chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, most of the most beautiful thing in the movie was Bunny (Ranbir), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapoor) and Aditi's (Kalki Koechlin) friendship. From being carefree college kids to mature adults, a lot changed in their life, but the love, concern and care for each other were intact.

The scene where Bunny and Avi finally talks it out while fighting for the TV during Aditi's wedding shows that you can't stay mad at your best friend for long.

Watch here:

9. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na - 'Girlfriend ban gayi to doston ko bhool Jayega' scene

Now many of you might not have paid attention to this small scene in the movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, but the way Aditi (Genelia Deshmukh) said 'Girlfriend ban gayi to doston ko bhool Jayega' to Jai (Imran Khan), we all felt it. It's one of the common issues we face when our best friend gets into a relationship, whether it's a boy or a girl.

Watch here:

10. Munna Bhai Series - 'Bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka'

After Jai-Veeru, Munna Bhai and Circuit's Jodi is probably the most iconic duo of Bollywood. Though Circuit was Munna Bhai's (Sanjay Dutt) left hand or wingman, he was the only true friend he had. Circuit, which was played by Arshad Warsi was a character that would do anything for his Munna Bhai. 'Tu Bol Na Bha, Apun Karega Na'.

Though there are many hilarious and emotional scenes of Munna and Circuit, my favourite is all the 'Bhai ne bola karne ka toh karne ka' scenes that shows a best friend is surely a partner in crime.

Watch here:

International Business Times, India wishes you all Happy Friendship Day 2020. After all 'Dosti ki hai, nibhani toh padegi!'