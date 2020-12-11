Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, a former professional wrestler who got famous for his role as Deebo in Friday movies, died on Thursday aged 62. Tommy Lister was diagnosed with Coronavirus earlier this year but had recovered.

Tommy Lister's manager, Cindy Cowan, revealed in a statement that the 62-year-old star was found unconscious in his home in Marina, California, on Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was a gentle giant," Cowan said. "He had a smile as broad as you could imagine. He's going to be missed by so many. We're all devastated."

Cindy added that Lister was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year, but he overcame the virus. However, he became sick about a week ago and complained that he had a problem while breathing -- one of the most critical symptoms of Coronavirus.

Tommy Lister's movie career:

Like other stars from the early '80s, even Tommy Lister began his career as a pro wrestler. Tommy was blind in his right eye from birth, but it did not stop him from wrestling Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation after the release of No Holds Barred.

His early roles then included the HBO football series and his movie appearance in Beverly Hills Cops II -- featuring Eddie Murphy in the lead role.

However, Tommy Lister achieved worldwide acclaim and a cult following after he stared in Ice Cube's Friday movie and its sequel five years later.

In the street comedy movie, Tommy portrayed the role of Deebo -- a criminal who bullied and terrorized his neighbors.

"RIP Tiny "Deebo" Lister," Ice Cube said Thursday night on Instagram. "America's favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off-camera—followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already."