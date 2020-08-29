A French woman was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police for shooting a nude video and clicking nude photos on Rishikesh's popular tourist spot Lakshman Jhula on August 27.

The local ward councilor Gajendra Sajwan informed the local police about the 27-year-old woman's nude photoshoot on the Jhula. On August 29, the police arrested the woman, according to reports.

The councilor told the police that the woman was putting up her photoshoot on the social media platforms.

The complaint was lodged at Muni Ki Reti police station and R.K. Saini, the senior sub-inspector at the police station stated that the councilor who lodged the complaint came to know about the woman's photoshoot through social media platforms.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sajawan, the woman was booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. An FIR was lodged under Section 67, which pertains to transmitting obscene material that is lascivious in nature, of the IT Act, and Section 294, which pertains to obscene acts and songs, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, it was learnt that the woman had posed nude at a public place and locals informed the police about the hotel where she was staying. According to Saini, the woman confessed to having shot the video and clicked pictures after she was questioned about it at the hotel. She stated that she was at Rishikesh, along with another woman, for her gemstone business and to practice yoga.

However, she claimed, she was not aware that nudity is illegal in India. The arrested French woman also said the intention of her photo and video shoot was only to promote her bead-necklace venture.

She stated that the shoot was a promotional photoshoot of hers and another woman in a 'semi-nude' state. The woman was arrested on Wednesday and was later released on bail because she was not aware of the fact that nudity was illegal in India.