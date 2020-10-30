Amid the rising tension in France, President Emmanuel Macron's posters were stuck on the roads of Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar. This comes after the widespread anger in the Islamic world against the cartoon of Prophet Mohammad published by Charlie Hebdo.

A video surfaced showing traffic driving over the posters of the French president glued to the roads in Bhendi Bazaar. According to Mumbai Mirror reports, the Police reached the spot in Bhendi Bazaar's Mohammad Ali Marg after receiving information. They took cognisance and removed the posters.

"Is Maha CM ready to condemn acts of terrorism": BJP slams Shiv Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with France after a series of 'terror' incidents rocking the European country in the last few days.

Taking a dig at the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader Atul Bhatkalkar said, "Some people in Mumbai pasted photographs of France president on roads so that people can walk over them."

"When PM Modi condemned has condemned the recent incidents in France as an act of terrorism I would like to ask the Maharashtra CM what is his position on this, is he ready to condemn the acts of terrorism," the BJP leader said.

France knife attack: Macron vows to take new measures to fight terrorism

After the Nice knife attack in which three people were killed, Macron condemned the "Islamist terrorist attack" and vowed to take new measures to fight terrorism.

"Tomorrow there will be a Defence Council (meeting), in which new measures will be taken," announced Macron when visiting Nice where a knife attacker killed three people at Notre-Dame basilica early Thursday morning."

Soldiers will be deployed to protect key sites, including places of worship and schools, he said.