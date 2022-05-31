French Open 2022 is geared up for the clash of the two-biggest tennis players that have ever graced the game. World number one Novak Djokovic will lock horns with his arch-rival and former world number one Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal of the French Open 2022 in Paris, on Wednesday.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner and 13-time French Open champion Nadal booked his quarterfinal spot after playing a nail-biting five-set thriller against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard beat the Canadian (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) in a fourth-round match that lasted for 4 hours and 21 minutes.

Meanwhile, world number 1, 2-time French Open champion and defending champion Novak Djokovic progressed to the quarterfinal after registering a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman. The 20-time Grand Slam-winning Serb beat the Argentine (6-1, 6-3, 6-3).

On their previous face-off, Djokovic had the last laugh as he beat the 'King of Clay' in the 2021 semi-final and eventually beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash to lift his second French Open title. However, Nadal has recently stated that he is going through a troublesome phase in his career, and he does not know if the quarterfinal match will be his last game at Roland Garros.

The highly-anticipated clash will be no less than a treat for all the tennis fans; SportsTiger narrows down the details regarding when and where to watch the match.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, French Open 2022 quarterfinal?

Rafael Nadal will meet Novak Djokovic on Wednesday (June 1), and Court Philippe Chatrier is certain to play host to this epic clash.

What is the timing of the quarter-final match?

Tennis fans in India can watch the match at 12:15 AM IST.

Where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal live in India?

Sony Six, Sony Ten 2 - English

Sony Ten 4 - Tamil and Telugu

Sony Ten - Hindi

Where to watch the live streaming of Rafael Nadal versus Novak Djokovic French Open 2022 quarterfinal clash in India?

Tennis fans in India can live stream the quarter-final match on the subscription-based SonyLIV app and website.