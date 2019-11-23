Actress Freida Pinto, who has been dating her boyfriend Cory Tran, has got engaged to him recently and the actress took to her Instagram profile to announce the news on the occasion of Cory's birthday.

The Slumdog Millionaire actress shared the news along with some pictures of herself and Cory, and in all the pictures, her engagement ring is clearly visible, and beautiful too. He is a Photographer.

She wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé!" (sic)

Freida, Cory Tran have been dating since 2017

Freida and Cory Tran have been dating each other since 2017 and they look adorable together. The actress, while talking about to it, with a leading news agency, said she feels what she has done is right. She said, "Everyone is going to write you off for one thing or another, but you know what — it's my life, and if I didn't go through it, I wouldn't be the person I am today, sitting here talking about what happened back then."

In 2010, Freida dated a guy called Rohan Antao and they broke up in 2010, and this around the release of Slumdog Millionaire. Later, she dated her co-star Dev Patel for around 5 years and broke up with him too. Reportedly, Freida Pinto and Cory have been together since 2017 and have been going strong since then.

Many of the couple's friends, co-stars, well-wishers and fans, have congratulated them and poured some love on the duo on social media.