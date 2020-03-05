On 23 June 2018, 12 boys went exploring in Thailand's Chiang Rai province with their football coach. However, they ended up being trapped deep inside a cave 1,000 metres underground after monsoon rains flooded the Tham Luang cave and blocking their way out. Their rescue bid gripped the globe and what happened next in the following two weeks was nothing short of sheer friendship and human endurance.

Now, as per a report in Variety, Free Solo filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi are on board to direct a movie about the 2018 rescue of the Wild Boar boys soccer team from a cave in Thailand. Reportedly, screenwriter Wes Tooke has been penning the screenplay about the rescue operation and how the rising water levels and strong currents almost made the 12 member team and their coach give up hope. The film will also feature the contributions of 100 divers, representatives from about 100 Thailand government agencies, 900 police officers, and 2,000 soldiers, who aided the rescue process. More than two weeks passed before all 13 of those trapped were rescued.

Well, we are certainly looking forward to this one!

The film is reportedly being back by Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano under their banner while Michael De Luca will serve as executive producer.

Interestingly, the upcoming film will be the Chin and Vasarhelyi's first scripted feature after the couple started working on documentaries with 2015's Meru. Earlier, Chin and Vasarhelyi won the Best Feature Documentary at the 2019 Academy Awards for Free Solo, which was based on climber Alex Honnold and his trek on the vertical rock formation El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.