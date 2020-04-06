In order to make home isolation easier during the national lockdown, reports surfaced that the ban over most of the porn sites in India was lifted partially. Several adult websites, which were not accessible earlier, were now accessible, with a few of them even offering free premium access to promote home isolation in times of the Covid-19.

'StayHomeHub' campaign by Pornhub

Two leading adult sites pornhub.com and xvideos.com were not accessible but pornhub.org, along with several others would open. Pornhub even launched its new "StayHomeHub" campaign offering a free premium subscription to "help flatten the curve".

As the 21-Day lockdown continues pushing Indians indoors, the study reports claim that most of the people take comfort and solace in online pornography.

As per traffic data released by Pornhub on April 2, Indians have been increasingly hitting the site for porn since the announcement of the lockdown on March 24. Luckily for Indians, the lockdown also coincided with Pornhub's announcement to provide a month's worth of access to its "Premium" account for free across countries as a token of support during the tough lockdown times.

Indians seem to have responded to this with utmost enthusiasm!

According to the statistical reports by Pornhub, the site has got the maximum number of visitors throughout March. The PM has announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24. By March 27, Porn Hub saw a whopping 95 per cent increase in traffic from India.

While the following week saw a slight decline, the numbers were still quite high at 64 per cent on April 1, meaning Indians were clearly making the most of both social distancing and free porn.

India 'first' among the countries

Although India is not the only country that has regular visitors to the porn sites, the Indian population has interestingly surpassed its counterparts from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Russia.

The free Premium subscription for a month was initially offered to Italy, the United States and Spain when the countries first started to record large scale infections and deaths. The offer was then soon extended to all countries with respect to the pandemic spread, making lockdowns essential across the world.

According to Pornhub's Vice President Corey Price's press release, the idea behind the free porn subscription was to encourage more people to stay at home by using porn as an incentive and the Indians welcomed it emphatically.