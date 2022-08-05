India will be celebrating 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022. To mark this auspicious occasion, celebrations under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav have been planned. Now, as a part of these celebrations, the Union Culture Ministry has made entry to all Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments and museums free for all till August 15.

There are a total of 3,793 centrally-protected sites across India that will be offering free entry for all visitors. The ASI also announced that both domestic and foreign visitors will be exempted from entry fees. This applies to all protected monuments, archaeological sites and remains and archaeological site museums.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative by the Government of India to mark India's 75 years of Independence. The 75-week countdown began on March 7, 2021, and it would end next year. As a part of the initiative, the government has announced various campaigns and Har Ghar Tiranga is one of them.

As a part of the initiative, ASI will also be hosting 150 flags at centrally-protected monuments. ASI is also planning a cleanliness campaign at about 40 monuments, including Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri among others, across Agra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is becoming a mass movement, with people from all walks of life participating in the initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.